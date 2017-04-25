Stranded Cuban passengers leave CJIA

–Easy Sky granted temporary permit to operate

HUNDREDS of stranded Cuban passengers began leaving the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Tuesday aboard Honduran-based airline, Easy Sky’s Boeing 732 aircraft.

Easy Sky, whose local partner is Roraima Airways, was suspended from operating at the CJIA this week by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) over safety concerns.

Reports are that the airline was grounded after it was pointed out that the aircraft used by the airline appeared overbooked and overloaded on several of its flights.

The situation resulted in hundreds of Cuban nationals being stranded at the CJIA, mostly traders who travel here to purchase goods to resell on the island.

The airline was subsequently granted temporary permission to operate at the CJIA to ferry the stranded passengers, while its Airworthiness Operator Certificate (AOC) was being reviewed by the GCAA.

A statement from the Prime Minister‘s Office has noted that alternative arrangements have been put in place to avert the situation.

Easy Sky first introduced its service here in October last year, and subsequently expanded its flights from three to four per week, ferrying approximately 300 Cubans each week between Cuba and Guyana.

On Tuesday, airport officials told the Guyana Chronicle that the airline’s aircraft departed the CJIA with a fully booked flight for Havana around midday.

And while several passengers were left behind, arrangements were being put in place to fly them to Cuba.

There has been an influx of Cubans visiting these shores. Foreign Affairs Minister Carl Greenidge, noted last December that the presence of foreigners, who travel here particularly to shop, demonstrates a “closer cooperation” between Guyana and the Spanish-speaking island.

He said Cubans do not require visas to visit Guyana, and those arriving here are not only interested in trade. He noted that there are Cubans who come here just for the purpose of tourism.