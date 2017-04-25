Stranded Cuban passengers leave CJIA

– Easy Sky granted temporary permit to operate

Hundreds of stranded Cuban passengers began leaving the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Tuesday aboard Honduran-based airline Easy Sky’s Boeing 732 aircraft.

The airline was granted temporary permission to operate at the airport by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to ferry passengers.

At the same time, a statement from the Prime Minister‘s office noted that alternative arrangements have been put in place to avert the situation.

Reports are that the airline, whose operations are handled locally by Roraima Airways, was grounded after it was pointed out that the aircraft used by the airline appeared overbooked and overloaded.