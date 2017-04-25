Hinds was stripped

Dear Editor,

I JUST want Mr Freddie Kissoon to say what “policy- making powers” Mr Sam Hinds had when he held the post of Prime Minister?

My question arose from the column written by Mr. Kissoon in the Kaieteur News dated 24th April, 2017. Unless Mr. Kissoon knows something not shared with the public, Mr. Hinds was last sworn in as Prime Minister on December 5, 2011 without any portfolio announced then.

He had held the portfolio for Natural Resources (mining), but lost that to Robert Persaud whom President Ramotar made Minister of Natural Resources and Environment. He was previously stripped of the portfolio for Public Works and Transportation, which was assigned to Robeson Benn.

Almost as an afterthought, Prime Minister Hinds was assigned “Energy,” which had been part of the Natural Resources or Mining portfolio, which in effect gave him oversight only of the Guyana Power and Light.

President Ramotar was asked whether the PM (Hinds) had been left without a portfolio. This is what the Stabroek News (6/12/11) reported: “The president explained that he still retains parliamentary affairs and energy, and suggested that with the advent of hydro power, the Prime Minister’s hands will be full.”

Well, there was no advent of hydro. Later, he shared some functions regarding telecommunications, which pertains to negotiations with GT&T to give up its monopoly.

Regards

Earl Hamilton