GTT ups speed

GUYANA Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) will be applying the latest generation of networking technologies and equipment–an investment that is expected to provide faster speeds, more capacity and enhanced network reliability.

This multimillion dollar investment comes at a time when the telephone giant is under pressure to provide the evidence that it has the network capacity to meet the needs of the market in light of calls for Government to sanction Digicel over its alleged illegal bypass.

In recent weeks, GTT has been campaigning against Digicel, contending that the company has operated a trans-border link between Guyana and Suriname in violation of the law, its telecommunications license and would have robbed the country’s treasury of approximately US$30M or GY$7B – allegations which Digicel has denied.

In responding to the string of allegations, the Public Telecommunication Ministry said GTT must submit the relevant information and data to clearly demonstrate that it has the network capacity to ensure that the people of Guyana will not be adversely affected by discontinuance of the Digicel link to Suriname.

Since then, GTT has been making public its capacity to meet the demands of the market. On Tuesday, the telephone giant announced that it is partnering with General Datatech (GDT) – a leading systems integrator and tier 1 Cisco partner – to upgrade systems and architecture to a level consistent with the best practices of leading global service providers around the world.

“These investments will not only provide for faster and better services today, but will also allow GT&T to easily manage aggressive traffic growth scenarios for many years to come,” GTT said in a press statement.

GDT is an award-winning technology integration partner with expertise in the delivery of enterprise network, collaboration, mobility and data center technologies to service providers, large enterprises, and businesses of all sizes.

Currently, GTT’s broadband network provides access to the Internet for more than 50,000 customers, including residences, business, health care providers, schools and government agencies across the country, the company said.

“This system upgrade, coupled with GTT’s substantial undersea capacity, will facilitate a substantial improvement in broadband and data connectivity services through provision of faster speeds and more secure and reliable connections,” the company assured.

It added too that the steps being taken to enhance its services will allow for greater utilisation of the Internet. However, GTT noted that due to the upgrades being done some customers may experience intermittent outages. That project is expected to be completed by the third quarter 2017.

“GTT deeply regrets any inconvenience you may experience and commits to making all efforts to minimise the outages during the business day and early evening.”

Meanwhile, in a paid advertisement in the daily newspapers last Sunday, GTT restated its position, while alluding to several “facts.” Boasting of its transparency, the telephone company said its tax records would show that it has paid well over US$45M over the last five years. Digicel, it argued should make its financial and tax records public.

Digicel, in response said GTT should focus on the customers and competition and desist from spreading lies. While expressing its disappointment, Digicel said categorically it owes no taxes and is in good standing with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

“Digicel calls upon GTT to desist from making false allegations that serve to mislead and remove the focus from the imminent opening of a fully competitive telecoms sector in Guyana and to allow the Government to continue to work towards making liberalisation a reality for the benefit of the public of Guyana,” the company stated.

Digicel said GTT and the people of Guyana must be reminded of several movements that changed the telecommunication landscape in Guyana.

“When Digicel began providing services in Guyana in 2007, consumers saw up to 50% decrease in domestic call rates and access to new affordable handsets with no activation fees,” it pointed out.

Additionally, Digicel pointed out that services have since been provided to remote regions of Guyana. “It must be noted that today, 27 years after GTT’s launched in Guyana, there are still areas, even in Georgetown where customers are still waiting for service from GTT.”

Upon recognising the need for consumers in Guyana to have access to the Internet on the go, Digicel, in May 2007 introduced mobile Internet service via Blackberry. It was only in November 2011 that GTT decided to follow suit – over four and a half years later, the company said.

“The exchange of text messages between the Digicel and GTT networks was made possible through the efforts of Digicel despite GTT’s resistance for over two years as Digicel considered it to be a basic requirement of service provision for Guyanese to be connected to one another regardless of choice of network,” it added.