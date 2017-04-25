Congratulations to Carifta Games team

Dear Editor

GUYANA’S exceptional performances and achievements at the recently held Carifta Games in Curacao must be lauded.

The team of young athletes has made us proud. Likewise, the Government must be commended for its unprecedented initiative of providing scholarships for the successful Carifta Games team. This augurs well for the future and can serve as an inspiration for up-and-coming athletes. It is hoped these young people would not squander this opportunity, but would make full use of the scholarships while at the same time enhancing and furthering their athletic abilities.

Maybe some day in the not-too-distant future, these athletes will be in the Guyana contingent to a Commonwealth Games meet or ultimately, the Olympics. Congratulations and continued successes to the Carifta team and all who worked to ensure success. It is important for all to remember this is not the end, but rather just the beginning.

Regards

Shamshun Mohamed