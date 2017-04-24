Welder jailed for stealing aunt’s money

A Welder who stole his aunt’s money was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment by City Magistrate Judy Latchman after he pleaded guilty to larceny on Monday.

Dalchan Wilson, 24, admitted that on March 11, 2017 at Campbellville Housing Scheme, Georgetown, he stole $120,000 from Gaeta Osmond. The court heard that in January, Wilson invited to stay by his aunt’s home in Campbellville since she lived alone.

The complainant said she kept her monthly saving of $180,000 inside a black purse in her room and on March 11, when she checked the cash, a total of $120,000 was missing. Osmond contacted Wilson who admitted to taking the money from her purse.

Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves told the court that Wilson was convicted several years ago for a similar charge and was ordered to pay a fine. The unrepresented man begged the court for leniency as he explained he is expecting his son in a few months. He said he is willing to work out a payment plan with his aunt to repay the money.

“I’m not really a criminal … I saw the money and temptation took over,” Wilson told the court.

However Magistrate Latchman scowled Wilson and recited the 7th commandment on him.

“Thou shall not steal. You bit the hand that fed you after your aunt took you in,” Magistrate Latchman said to Wilson.