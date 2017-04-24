Venezuela protest death toll rises

[BBC] – A woman who was injured during a pro-government march in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, has died, ombudsman Tarek Saab said on Sunday.

The 47-year-old woman was hit by a bottle of frozen water thrown from a building at government supporters, Mr Saab tweeted [in Spanish]. Ten people have been killed in pro- and anti-government demonstrations this month so far.

Another 11 people died on Friday when a bakery was looted in Caracas. Tension has risen sharply in Venezuela following a controversial decision on 29 March by the country’s Supreme Court to take over the powers of the opposition-dominated National Assembly.Critics of the government said the ruling undermined the country’s separation of powers and took Venezuela a step closer to one-man rule under President Nicolas Maduro.

The Supreme Court’s reversal of its ruling three days later was not enough to stop a wave of protests the original decision triggered.

There have been anti-government protests across cities in Venezuela almost daily this month, while government supporters have been holding rival marches to show their loyalty to President Maduro.

Both government and opposition supporters as well as bystanders have been killed during the marches and the violence surrounding them. There is little sign of the protests subsiding as the opposition has vowed to “stay on the streets” until presidential elections due to be held at the end of 2018 are brought forward.

On Sunday, President Maduro called for talks with the opposition to resume.

Vatican-backed talks held late last year failed to yield any notable agreements and ended after the opposition accused the government of intransigence. Opposition groups have called on their supporters to hold sit-ins across Venezuela on Monday in a continuation of their protests.

List of people killed in marches and unrest since 1 April: