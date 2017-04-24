Venezuela protest death toll rises

[BBC] – A woman who was injured during a pro-government march in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, has died, ombudsman Tarek Saab said on Sunday.
The 47-year-old woman was hit by a bottle of frozen water thrown from a building at government supporters, Mr Saab tweeted [in Spanish]. Ten people have been killed in pro- and anti-government demonstrations this month so far.
Another 11 people died on Friday when a bakery was looted in Caracas. Tension has risen sharply in Venezuela following a controversial decision on 29 March by the country’s Supreme Court to take over the powers of the opposition-dominated National Assembly.Critics of the government said the ruling undermined the country’s separation of powers and took Venezuela a step closer to one-man rule under President Nicolas Maduro.
The Supreme Court’s reversal of its ruling three days later was not enough to stop a wave of protests the original decision triggered.
There have been anti-government protests across cities in Venezuela almost daily this month, while government supporters have been holding rival marches to show their loyalty to President Maduro.
Both government and opposition supporters as well as bystanders have been killed during the marches and the violence surrounding them. There is little sign of the protests subsiding as the opposition has vowed to “stay on the streets” until presidential elections due to be held at the end of 2018 are brought forward.
On Sunday, President Maduro called for talks with the opposition to resume.
Vatican-backed talks held late last year failed to yield any notable agreements and ended after the opposition accused the government of intransigence. Opposition groups have called on their supporters to hold sit-ins across Venezuela on Monday in a continuation of their protests.
List of people killed in marches and unrest since 1 April:
- Jairo Ortiz, 19, killed on 6 April in Miranda state. According to Venezuela’s Interior Ministry, Mr Ortiz was not taking part in anti-government protests when he was shot dead. A police officer has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
- Daniel Queliz, 20, killed on 10 April in Valencia state. Shot in the neck during an anti-government protest.
- Brayan Principal, 14, killed on 11 April in Lara state. Shot in the abdomen during anti-government protests in the city of Barquisimeto.
- Miguel Ángel Colmenares, 36, killed on 12 April in Lara state. Shot 11 times, witnesses said he was targeted by “colectivos”, pro-government militant grassroots groups.
- Gruseny Antonio Canelón, 32, died on 13 April after being shot during a anti-government protests in Lara state.
- Carlos José Moreno, 17, shot in the head on 19 April in the centre of Caracas near an opposition demonstration. Was on his way to play football, his brother said.
- Paola Ramírez, 23, shot on 19 April near an anti-government demonstration in Táchira state. Witnesses said “colectivos” were to blame, while the interior minister blamed an opposition party.
- Neomar San Clemente, 28, sergeant in the National Guard, officials said he was killed by a “sharpshooter” during an anti-government protest near Caracas on 19 April.
- Melvin Fernando Guittian, 26, shot in the stomach as he was returning to his home amid anti-government protests on 20 April.
- Almelina Carrillo, 47, died on 23 April after being hit by a bottle of frozen water during a pro-government march on 19 April in Caracas.
- Eleven people died in the El Valle area of Caracas between Thursday 20 and Friday 21 April, many of them were electrocuted when a bakery was looted