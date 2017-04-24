Vendor jailed for armed robbery of US citizen

A VENDOR who robbed a United States (US) citizen at knife-point was sentenced to 56-months jail by City Magistrate Judy Latchman after he confessed on Monday.

Michael Whyte, a 39-year-old a push-cart vendor admitted that on April 22, 2017 at Avenue of Republic, Georgetown, while armed with a knife, he robbed Taylor Lewinsky of a haversack, iPhone and several other items totaling $114,300.

The court heard that on the day in question, at about 06:45 hrs, Lewinsky was walking along Avenue of Republic in the vicinity of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court when Whyte approached her from behind on a bicycle.

The accused pointed a knife at the woman and demanded that she hand over her haversack with the items before making good his escape in the direction of the Parika Bus Park. However Whyte collided with a pedestrian and was apprehended. The accused was taken to the police mobile outpost with the items in his possession.

Whyte, who was unrepresented by an Attorney, told the court that he suffers from epilepsy and would often black-out, which makes him unware of his surroundings and activities.

But the Magistrate told him, “I believe that the time you will be spending imprisoned you will start thinking right,” before she imposed the 56 months jail sentence.