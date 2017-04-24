Teacher, Farmer remanded on drug charge

Fifty-seven year old farmer Linden Gordon, known as ‘Priest’ of 5118 Central Amelia’s Ward Mackenzie, Linden was arrested in Amelia’s Ward by ranks of the Guyana Police Force with 93 grams of cannabis on April 19.

He was charged with Possession of Narcotics for the purpose of Trafficking and appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Wales Magistrate’s Court on April 21, 2017, where he pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison until May 24, 2017.

Additionally, on April 20, 2017, police ranks on duty at Mabura Check Point arrested Jad Atkinson, 18, a teacher of Aishalton Village, South Rupununi with 50 grams of Cannabis.

He appeared before Magistrate Nurse on April 21, and pleaded not guilty to charge. He too was remanded until May 24, 2017 for trial at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

Also on April 22, 2017, a 26-year-old miner of Beverly Hills, Lethem was arrested about 11:30hrs by ranks of a mobile patrol in Marudi Backdam, with 140 grams of cannabis, which he had in a haversack he was carrying. He is being processed for court.