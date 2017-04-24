‘Son Chapman’ owner passes away

NORMAN Chapman owner of the ‘Son Chapman’ vessel that was blown up back in 1964 dies last week following a brief period of illness.

His death comes amid celebrations in his home town- Linden to mark the community’s 47th Anniversary.

A long standing member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and a businessman, who was known by many for the ‘Son Chapman’ launch that was blown to pieces on July 6th 1964 at Horadia, a community located in the Demerara River. Mr. Chapman passed away after a brief illness at the Mackenzie Hospital Complex. He leaves to mourn his several children, including renowned educators Miss Janice Gibson and Ava Chapman, and the reigning Calypsonian Queen, Dianna Chapman. Mr. Chapman was known for his outgoing personality; his aggressive attitude for development.

POLITICAL STALWART

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) has described Mr. Chapman’s loss as a grave one to the party, not only regionally but nationally, since he has contributed significantly to the party’s development. These sentiments were echoed by Chairman of the PNC Region 10 Arm, Sandra Adams. “Mr. Chapman will be missed by the party regionally and nationally, as a very vocal member on issues that he thinks need to be addressed, whether it is community issues or whether it is issues relating to the party members of itself; he has always been very vocal and upright in terms of contributions,” she said.

Adams said she admired Mr. Chapman’s drive for development as he would observe things that would miss the eyes of the regular man. He was always active, she revealed, in terms of mobilising forces to pursue projects to foster forward movement for the party. Adams, who is also a long standing member of the PNCR and now serves as the Deputy Director for Community Development Council, posited that Chapman played an integral role in her political career. “Personally I had a very good relationship with him and I admired him because if he feels I am wrong, he tells me straight, and I accepted his criticism because they were always constructive and that helped me in the process of being a politician over the years. I have known him all my life in the party from since I would have joined in 1986.”

A Mackenzie High School teacher and former Member of Parliament, Ms Vanessa Kissoon, also spoke positively of Mr. Norman Chapman. “Chapman was a strong Stalwart, who lived his life and he was very outspoken and I admired him because he always stuck to what he believed and I have had the opportunity to work with him during the Son Chapman Memorial and I would always remember when he could get what he wanted, he would ‘suck his teeth’ and say don’t worry [with] them people girl, let we do we thing.” Kissoon said that she will miss him dearly. “His laugh I will always remember and how he used to make me laugh, telling me he is young and full of energy.” The former MP, along with the Virtuous Women on a Mission group, visited the ailing Chapman in January and presented him with a love bag.

His daughter Dianna Chapman said that her father’s death is a big blow to her. “My father was my biggest supporter, he was very instrumental in all stages of my life, he always encouraged me to always be on top, number 1, I loved him more that anyone could imagine. He said to me, “You’re a Chapman and we are powerful people, so always let people respect you,” she said. Despite her hurt, Dianna said that she vows to continue making her father proud and to continue living up to her family’s name.

Mr. Norman Chapman, despite suffering a huge blow when his vessel blew up killing over 40 persons, did not allow this to damper his spirit and continued being a role model and entrepreneur. He owned several business complexes in Mackenzie, known as the Chapman Square. When the Massacre occurred, Chapman speaking to a reporter years after, said that he was not surprised when he received the terrible news, as he had long been hearing of plans to ‘waste’ the Son Chapman. He had made reports to the police, though, and had taken certain precautionary security measures.

Chapman reiterated that there were persons that were jealous of the popularity of the launch and were therefore determined to stop it at any cost. He participated in memorial occasions in an effort to remember the lives of those who were killed in the tragedy.