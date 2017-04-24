Nandlall arrested as probe continues into law books

Former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall was today arrested by ranks of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) as investigations continue into him [Nandlall] obtaining millions of dollars’ worth in law books while in office.

Over the last two years, Nandlall has repeatedly confirmed that while he was AG, law books were purchased for him by the state, using taxpayers’ money. The missing books were bought from Lexis Nexis (U.K.), publishers of the Commonwealth Law Reports, and are said to be worth over $2.5M.

However, after the PPP was unseated in 2015, Nandlall took possession of the books which were bought for him as AG, by the state. Since then, Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams has been questioned about the missing books and has committed to taking legal action against Nandlall. The AG had accused Nandlall of allegedly stealing the books, since they were not in possession of the AG’s chambers, despite the fact that they were bought for the then AG with state funds.