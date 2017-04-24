Motorcyclist dies in Nismes accident

CORWIN Anderson, 29, succumbed at the West Demerara Regional Hospital Sunday afternoon from injuries he sustained in an accident at Nismes, West Bank Demerara (WBD), earlier in the morning.

According to his relatives, Anderson was riding along the Nismes Public Road when a motorcar attempted to overtake another, and ended up in his path.

The accident reportedly occurred around 06:00 hrs, and from reports, passersby took Anderson to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

His relatives said when they arrived at the hospital doctors were battling to save him life.

“He was bleeding a lot and doctors were trying their best to stop it… his right side leg was almost detached because of the impact, so it was really a battle,” one relative said.

Relatives say the hospital did not have an emergency theatre and the doctors had to “double up” on what they have, but about an hour later, their battle proved unsuccessful.

Anderson’s family called for the hospital to be upgraded, so that doctors can have proper facilities at their disposal and families will not have to suffer a similar fate as them.

The 29-year-old man leaves to mourn his wife, child, mother, siblings and other relatives and friends.

Meanwhile, Anderson’s relatives are enraged after persons at the scene allegedly tried to sell his motorcycle.

The motorcycle was handed over to the police who are investigating the accident.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the driver of the motorcar has been arrested and is assisting with the investigation.