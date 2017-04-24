Mother on the run, siblings remanded on cocaine charge

TWO siblings were remanded to prison on Monday following the discovery of cocaine under the floorboards of their Cross Street, Werk-en-Rust home last Friday.

Police are currently on the hunt for their mother, who fled the scene during the search. Delon Bobb-Semple, 23 and his younger sister, 21-year-old Tomica, appeared before City Magistrate Judy Latchman and denied the joint charge.

It is alleged that on April 21, 2017 at Cross Street, Werk-en-Rust Georgetown, the siblings had in their possession 171 grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Their Attorney, Adrian Thompson in his application for bail explained that both his clients are medically unfit to be placed on remand. According to Thompson, in February, Delon underwent an open heart surgery and is still recovering, while Tomica suffers from epilepsy.

The Prosecution however objected to bail, on the grounds that the reasons provided by the defense are not sufficient. Corporal Shawn Gonsalves told the court that on April 21, police acted on information received and conducted a search in the house. The siblings, along with their mother, Odetta Bobb-Semple were also searched by the ranks.

During the search, police found the cocaine hidden under the floor boards; at that time, the mother ran away from the cops and left the children behind. The siblings were remanded until May 8, 2017.