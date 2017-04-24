Keys to law books in hands of overseas relative – Nandlall

Former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall has been released by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) after he was questioned in relation to a number of law books which he said was given to him by former President, Donald Ramotar.

Over the last two years, Nandlall has repeatedly confirmed that while he was AG, law books were purchased for him by the state, using taxpayers’ money. The missing books were bought from Lexis Nexis (U.K.), publishers of the Commonwealth Law Reports, and are said to be worth over $2.5M.

However, after the PPP was unseated in 2015, Nandlall took possession of the books which were bought for him as AG, by the state. At a press conference held at Freedom House today after being released by SOCU, Nandlall said that the law books are in his possession and he has no intention of returning it to the State.

Nandlall confirmed that SOCU has a search warrant for one of his properties, where the law books are being kept. However, he said SOCU has since been informed that the keys to the property are in the possession of someone who is out of the jurisdiction.

“They have a search warrant, the premises are secured and the keys are with someone overseas. That person is coming in tomorrow evening,” Nandlall said.