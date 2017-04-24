Female Brazilian miner busted with unlicensed firearm, ammo in Reg 8

A female Brazilian miner was arrested on Sunday afternoon at her mining camp at Black Water Backdam, Konawaruk, Region 8 with an unlicensed single barrel shotgun and one live cartridge.

According to a police report, ranks acted on information and descended on the suspect’s camp about 16:00hrs and made the discovery in her presence. The 47-year-old suspect, who speaks fluent English, has admitted ownership of the unlicensed firearm and ammunition, the police report noted. She is being processed for court.

This latest seizure of illegal firearms in ‘F’ Division has brought the total to 17 thus far for the year.