Chef swallows 35 cocaine pellets — excreted 14 thus far

A CHEF employed by an established fast food outlet was on Sunday morning arrested for trafficking in narcotics at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) just as he was about to board a flight destined for The Bahamas.

The arrest was made at 04:30hrs, police said in a release.

The 26-year-old East Ruimveldt resident, who was on the police radar for sometime now, has admitted to the law enforcement officials that he swallowed 35 cocaine pellets.This was subsequently confirmed by an x-ray.

The suspect, who is under police guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital, has so far excreted 14 pellets which amounted to 146 grams.