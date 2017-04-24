Brazilians robbed at gun point

A Brazilian national and his son were robbed at gun point by three armed men on Monday afternoon in front of their apartment at Fulton Court, Church and Irving Streets, Georgetown.

The son, identified only as Nathan, believes that they may have been trailed just after leaving a downtown gold dealership. This newspaper was told that the men fired a shot as they snatched his chain and two bags. The victims would not say what was in the bag, or estimate the cost of their lost.

The Brazilians had just pulled up in front of the apartment complex when the son observed a brown Toyota Corolla with three men inside parked behind his vehicle, and before he knew it a gun was being pointed in his father’s face.

“As soon as I parked the car, I left the car and I noticed a brown Toyota Corolla vehicle parked behind me. There was a driver, there was a guy beside the driver, with a bandana, and a guy behind. The guy that was behind in the passenger seat stepped out real quickly and gun point to my father. Snatched my father’s bag, came back and snatched my stuff and ran away. While he was snatching my stuff, he came to snatch my gold chain and when he did so his finger got stuck in my T-shirt and a shot went through my t-shirt and then they left,” a traumatized Nathan said.

The men have since contacted the police and are hopeful that the bandits would be brought to justice and they could perhaps recover some of their property.

This is not the first time that such a robbery has occurred at the Fulton Court. Back in 2010, five Brazilian nationals and a Guyanese were attacked and robbed by three gunmen.