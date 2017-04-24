Body in shallow grave: miner charged with murder

A MINER appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan on Monday, charged with the murder of his colleague, whose remains were found in a shallow grave at Three Miles, Karrau Backdam, Mazaruni.

Delon Daniels, of Aranka, Barama River, North West District was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that between April 7 and April 17, 2017 at Three Miles, Karrau Backdam, Mazaruni, he murdered Seon Mentore, also called “Fine Thyme,” of Pomeroon, Region One.

The man was unrepresented and was remanded to prison. The matter was transferred to the Bartica Magistrate’s Court for May 19, 2017.

A little boy flying his kite at Karrau Backdam, Three Miles, Mazaruni stumbled upon the body of a man buried in a three-foot deep grave. The child’s parents informed the police, who went to the scene to investigate.

It was reported that on April 7 last, the now dead man and two others had gone to the mining pit to “wash down” gold, after which they had gone for a drink. However, in the midst of consuming alcohol, the owner of the mining camp accused Mentore of stealing raw gold, and this had led to an altercation.

Persons intervened and the two men went their separate ways; but thy ended up at the same mining camp, where they had another altercation, and it was then that the now dead man was chopped to death. The dead man’s body was subsequently transported to another part of the mining concession, where it was buried.