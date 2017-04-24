Alleged assassination plot… DPP refutes claim it was sent police file

–counters that document was sent to GPF’s Legal Adviser

THE office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has noted that contrary to a report in the April 22, 2017 edition of the Guyana Chronicle, it has not received any file from the Guyana Police Force pertaining to the alleged plot to assasinate the President.

The report at reference, headlined ‘Top Cop says alleged plot against President treasonous; DPP to return file in new week’

reads:

“Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud, has said that two persons were interviewed in connection with the alleged plot to shoot President David Granger while he is on one of his many outreaches, and that file, which is with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), will be returned early in the new week.”

The report goes on to say, inter alia: “Seelall explained that the matter was investigated and sent for legal advice.

“And that was returned on Friday. But a recommendation was made by the police legal advisor, asking for a confrontation with the person making the allegation to clarify various issues within the investigation.

“Then the file was returned to the DPP once again… and that early next week, the file will be returned and the relevant action will be taken.”

But the DPP, in a short but carefully worded statement issued on Monday, said: “Pursuant to media reports published in the Guyana Chronicle dated Saturday April 22, 2017… the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions herein wishes to verify that NO such police file has been sent to the DPP’s OFFICE by the Guyana Police Force for legal advice.

“Based on what was said by Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, the police file in question was forwarded to the GPF’s Legal Advisor, Retired Madam Justice Claudette Singh.”