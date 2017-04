MISSING windows, rotten boards and other unsightly features of the historic St. George’s Cathedral will be a thing of the past. The once tallest wooden structure in the world is getting a much-needed facelift.

In an effort to restore the building to its former glory, church members organised fund-raising activities and received donations from worshippers.

The rehabilitation will see replacement of rotten boards and broken windows and repainting of the structure, among other works.