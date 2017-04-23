President Granger to meet Queen Elizabeth II during UK visit

President David Granger is expected to meet Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II during his April 24-28 visit to United Kingdom.

The Head –of-State has departed for the trip a release from the Ministry of the Presidency noted. President Granger will have an audience with the Queen at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The Head of State will also attend the Caribbean Council’s Annual Reception at the House of Lords. According to the release, the President will deliver an address at that reception, which will be held on Tuesday evening. Rt Hon Lord Bruce of Bennachie, Minister of State, Baroness Anelay and Dr. Angus McCoss, Exploration Director at Tullow Oil will also address the forum.

According to the release, the Annual Reception provides an opportunity for Members of Parliament, Peers, High Commissioners, Ambassadors, members of the UK civil service, non-governmental organisations, members of the Caribbean diaspora and businesses invested in or interested in investing in the Caribbean region to network, with a view to supporting the region’s economic development.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge is accompanying the President on the trip. The team will also meet with members of the UK Government, the British business community and the Guyanese diaspora in London.