Miss World Guyana semi-finalists

MISS World Guyana has progressed…and with Guyana being one of the strongest supporters

of Julia Morley’s international Miss World contest, franchis- holder Natasha Martindale dreams of a big win in December 2017.

The pageant’s queens have returned from Miss World with much more than they had carried into the competition; and even as the investment in participating is extraordinary, Martindale is seeking to achieve some day, the extraordinary again.

This year some 57 delegates had applied for a spot in the competition and even as the selection process has ended, semi-finalists are preparing to battle for the crown, and a place in Queen’s Row at the oldest and most admired international beauty pageant.

The 14 semi-finalists vying for the Miss Guyana 2017 title in June and a golden opportunity to compete with over 80 other international queens and represent Guyana at Miss World, are: Ashana Carrington, Nitifah Thompson, Alieca James, Sharda Pramdeo, Hemwantie Seodat, Ariell Ghanie, Nikesia Hussain, Thamesha Watson, Maria Fletcher, Vena Mookram, Manisha Mai-Lee Wong, Crystal Wills, Delisha Wright, & Joelly Valentine.

“More eyes are on Guyana than ever before,” Martindale told the Pepperpot Magazine Tuesday.

She said with queens displaying more dedication to their purpose and striving harder to reach the crown, with emphasis on self-discipline, Miss World Guyana is doing better as the years go by. Judging has specific guidelines set out by Miss World, and so queens are no longer selected on the basis of a particular look. In fact, Miss World itself does not look for a particular look, but seeks an all-round beauty who is passionate about changing the world positively.



One thing is common among the 2017 delegates – beauty – and the local franchise-holder said, ‘’If we were to just judge on looks, we wouldn’t have a competition.”

Even as winning the competition has been made easier by Miss World with the winner of each sequence of the competition being pushed automatically in the spot of semi-finalists, Miss World Guyana gets better and more competitive.

“… Every year it gets better and more competitive and I believe it is because we have done enough work to exclude ourselves from the tinge that pageantry has — in face, we prefer not to… refer to what we do as pageantry — we are more of a movement that incorporates a series of challenges that allow a young woman to compete against the best version of herself. We put them on a path of self-exploration and as such we refer to them as Super Gs — all positive elements of what G is — gratitude, graciousness, Guyanese, great!” Martindale explained.

And as the international contests begin to assess each queen from her arrival in contest, judging has already begun and each delegate is encouraged to be herself.

“We are judging where she started off from to where she ends up — at the end of this period, she must be awakened — she must become the BEST version of herself in every aspect.”

And while each girl is encouraged to present her best self, Martindale admitted that at this stage of the competition there is no particular girl who can be deemed “outstanding,” since each is beautiful with her own personality and judges are now becoming familiar with delegates.

Spending time with the committee and among judges, each other and the general public will ensure the selection of the queen who is fittest for the Miss World Guyana crown. Among semi-finalists so far are girls who are consistent, as well as those who excel in a particular field of contest.

“The only time you really get a sense of outstanding is when the final competition comes around and nerves take a disappointed turn or some surprise you so much you have to take a second or third look. I remember saying to one of our 2016 finalists last year, that [sometimes] on paper and in presentation you think a finalist is a superstar, but somehow they fall short in the competition — similar to standardised tests where some of the [smart] people fail,” Martindale explained to Pepperpot Magazine.

What poses a greater challenge however is topping introductory and other presentations from the previous years for the Miss World international competition, but according to Martindale, a touch of “creativity” saves.

Today Pepperpot Magazine presents the top 14 delegates in Miss World Guyana 2017: