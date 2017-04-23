Joshua House children get trip to Kaieteur Falls — compliments of Private Sector Commission

THIRTY-THREE children from the Joshua House Orphanage on Sunday visited the Kaieteur Falls for the first time in an initiative spearheaded by the Private Sector Commission (PSC) as part of its social responsibility function.

A release said the initiative grew out of a visit by Prince Harry to the Joshua House, where he lamented the fact that the children had never seen the famous falls and an appeal was made to the PSC to help the worthy cause.

The PSC’s members in the aviation sector reacted immediately and generously and offered to donate the use of their aircraft for the visit.

The PSC thanks Roraima Airways, headed by Captain Gerald Gouveia, Jags Aviation, headed by Brian Tiwarie and Air Services Limited owned by Yacoob Ally, for their generosity in providing aircraft.

A private donation was also made to charter an additional aircraft.

Coordination of the visit was handled by Manniram Prashad and Major-General (ret’d) Norman McLean of the PSC.

PSC Chairman Edward Boyer, who was on hand to see the children off on their adventure, said it was worth seeing the excited faces of the children, most of whom had never travelled on a plane before.

The PSC plans to continue with other social responsibility initiatives of similar nature.