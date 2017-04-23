Five homeless after fire at Port Mourant

A FAMILY of five is now homeless, after a fire of unknown origin

destroyed their dwelling at Lot 41 Miss Phoebe, South,

Port Mourant,Corentyne,Berbice The fire, which started at approximately 07:30 hrs, quickly

spread through the home.

According to Tilack Sookram, 37, a security guard attached to Hack’s

Rice Mill, at around 06:30 hrs, he and his wife left for work and the

market respectively.

“ I was at work when I get a call that a house catch fire . While I

was coming through I was looking to see where get the fire only to

reach and see my house burn to the ground.”

He believes the fire may be electrical in origin, since

on numerous occasions they would experience electrical shortages in

the house.

“I usually get electrical problem coming from the post. Many

times things blow in the house because more than one

appliance on at the same time.”

Though the house belongs to an overseas-based Guyanese, Sookram and his family have been occupying it for the past five years and during

that time he related, they purchased all basic amenities which were all

destroyed.

He noted that he had savings of $375,000 in cash which was destroyed,

and an estimated $800,000 in losses for the household appliances and

furnishings.

His wife, Mohini Ramdass ,28, was emotional as she disclosed that they had nowhere to go and the only thing that remained was the clothing on their bodies .

She said her four-year-old was left with only the diapers he was wearing, while her

two older children (5 and 8 yrs) lost all their school paraphernalia.