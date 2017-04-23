Early completion — completion of north-eastern end of CJIA main runway expected by November

EXPANSION works at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) are progressing well, as works on the main runway are expected to be completed ahead of its December deadline.

Reports are that concrete foundation works have already started on sections of the north-eastern end of the runway, which is used primarily for aircraft departure.

The area has been backfilled and raised to the level of the existing runway.

Last December, Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson informed the National Assembly that foundation and excavation works had been completed and the entire project was on course to meet its December 2017 completion deadline.

At the time, he had said that renovation works for the existing terminal building would be carried out in stages, commencing from the check-in side in the first quarter of 2017, and lasting until the end of the project.

Patterson said foundation works for the new arrival terminal building have commenced and were expected to be completed by May next year.

The 32-month project, which commenced in January 2013, two years after the contract was signed between the Government and the contracting firm, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) , was extended past its original completion date of September 2015 to December next year.

The scope of the project includes the extension of the main runway 06/24 from 2270 metres to 3360 metres, relocation of the Guyana Defence Force Engineering Corps, relocation of residents’ houses, police houses, road diversions and utility works, some of which have been completed.

The scope also includes construction of parking, taxiway works and installation of ground-lighting facilities, construction of a new arrival terminal building, extension works to the existing terminal facility, construction of a new diesel- generation room, a new fire pump station, as well as a new boarding corridor with bridges.