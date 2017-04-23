Confronting ageism in the 21st century

THERE is evident discord between Leader of the Opposition, Mr Bharrat Jagdeo and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the State Asset Recovery Unit (SARU), Mr. Aubrey Heath-Retemeyer, on the functioning of SARU and the stewardship of the PPP/C government. The back-and-forth has now descended into an assault on the elderly population. The Leader of the Opposition sees response to the extant issue deserving of calling the CEO not only a “fossil” or “insignificant,” but a “geriatric” who got employment through connections not ability.

Mr Jagdeo was once President of the Cooperative Republic. This is a title whose holder would have had the responsibility of protecting every group in the society from marginalisation. As Leader of the Opposition, no less dissimilar responsibility is expected. Though society could be better served should the cross-talk between the two, given their positions, be more substantive and evidence-based, it does not excuse insulting a demographic whose contributions to society predate him.

Experience will advise that unbecoming behaviour towards the elderly is not new. During Mr Jagdeo’s presidency, there was similar display of behaviour towards those who sought to hold him accountable, though in that instance he referred to them as “old.” Accountability seems to be an aspect of governance he finds irritating and deserving of lashing out at any who dare speaks of it or holds him to it.

Elderly supporters of the party should be concerned that he finds their group irrelevant and deserving of being constantly demeaned. Whereas at least three-quarters of Guyana’s population is 40 years and younger, it is worthy of noting that in their eyes Mr Jagdeo could be equally considered a geriatric, who should be at home in a rocking chair, and not holding the titles he presently hold. Were he a career public servant, he would be preparing for retirement, and he also needs not forget that he is relatively old compared to most and can likewise be demeaned and ostracised.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic takes pride in talking up Dr Cheddi Jagan’s legacy and what he stood for. When Dr Jagan was elected President in 1992, he was 74 years. Mrs Jagan was 77 years when elected in 1997 and President David Granger was 70 in 2015. Mr. Jagdeo probably doesn’t see any of these persons in a positive light or deserving to be president, an office he is seemingly aspiring to get to in 2020, when he will be considered as entering the ranks of the elderly.

The United Nations (UN) sees ageism as discriminating against a person because of age, with specific focus on the elderly. It warns of “scientific research disproving many stereotypes about inevitable and irreversible declines with age.” Attitude of intolerance to those considered older and therefore irrelevant in society does not augur well.

Last week, this newspaper carried a story that Guyanese are living longer and of the necessity for the need for ensuring the elderly are properly treated. Based on Mr Jagdeo’s expressed opinion and the fact that the PPP/C has not distanced itself from his crass statements it would be reasonable to assume dis-interest in support for policies and programmes designed with the elderly in mind.

The society must see it incumbent upon citizens to treat every demographic with respect. Our culture would advise the that UN reinforces an aspect of our values. The elderly historically, though there has been slippage, has been respected not only for their wisdom but also their skills and experience acquired over the period. Age has no place in determining ability and performance and this needs to be the factors in determining contributions to society. At this same time, such recognition does not mean younger demographics should be excluded from being allowed to play a meaningful role in society.

Recently an act of ageism was witnessed in the trade union, particularly in the campaign for the presidency of the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU). It is surprising that the trade union which prides itself in fighting against discrimination, that some within the GPSU membership and among the trade union leadership, were using age as the factor against the incumbent seeking re-election. The government, in fair national assessment of ageism, has too said age is being used as a determining factor for persons to continue to serve on state boards.

The UN Principles for Older Persons Resolution (adopted 16th December 1991), in the section identified as ‘Participation’ advises that “Older persons should remain integrated in society, participate actively in the formulation and implementation of policies that directly affect their well-being and share their knowledge and skills with younger generations.” As a member-state of the UN, Guyana would be best served paying heed.