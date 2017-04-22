SOL Guyana staff spruce up manatee holding pond

ON March 25 last month employees of SOL Guyana Inc converged on the Guyana Zoological Park/Botanical Gardens for the annual sprucing up of the manatee-holding pond.

This is seen as part of Sol’s corporate social responsibility and as a means of giving back to the society while at the same time enhancing the environs.

In a release, the company said the Zoological Park/Botanic Gardens is one of the few places in Guyana where manatees can be viewed. The species on display is the West Indian Manatee (Trichechus Manatus) and though they might resemble seals or sea lions, their closest relative is the elephant.

Manatee populations are declining for a number of reasons; these include encroachment on their natural habitat, human pollutants and collisions with watercraft. Against this background, Sol’s annual gesture helps to call attention to these gentle giants by making their holding area more aesthetically pleasing and therefore more inviting for visitors. Sol is a Shell licensee and uses Shell trademarks under licence. The Sol Group of companies operates in 23 countries across the Eastern Caribbean, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Haiti, The Dominican Republic, Bermuda,The Bahamas, The Cayman Islands, Belize Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, Martinique and Guadeloupe. Sol supplies fuels, lubricants, bitumen and LPG through an extensive service station network, with marine, aviation and commercial operations.