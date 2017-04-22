Opposition Leader has duty to report illegal activity- Minister Harmon

OPPOSITION Leader Bharat Jagdeo is obligated as a citizen and Leader of the Opposition to report to the police any information he has on illegal activity, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said.

The minister was responding to questions from the media on Jadgeo’s recent allegations that the government is supporting fuel-smuggling rings. Local media reported the opposition leader’s claims earlier this week.

“If Mr Jagdeo is aware of a fuel-smuggling ring, it is his duty as a citizen, as a leader of the opposition to report that information to the police,” Minister Harmon said.

The Minister of State pointed out that this Administration has given the Guyana Police Force “unfiltered access” to government officials during investigations. “We have given them unfiltered access to our permanent secretaries and several other officers in the ministry,” Harmon explained.

Minster Harmon gave the assurance that the government will “never be a part of any such activities” and encouraged the opposition leader to hand over any information he has to the police.

Meanwhile, Harmon noted that the opposition leader was being cheeky to suggest going head to head with the President on a polygraph test.

“The polygraph test that was done was done on May 11, 2015 – that was Election Day when the people decided what they wanted; and so we don’t require new polygraph tests, if Mr Jagdeo wants to be tested he’s free to do so, but certainly I don’t see the President going head to head on any polygraph testing,” Minister Harmon said.

The Minister added that the President is “acting in the best interest of Guyanese and so are his ministers,” in response to questions on members of the government taking a polygraph test.