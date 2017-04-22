Operators’ association to regulate drones

THE local aviation authority and owners and operators of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) have agreed on the establishment of a drone operators’ association to properly regulate their use.

The use of drones here is relatively new and they are used mainly for specific purposes.

However, the number of drones currently being operated is enough to cause the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority’s (GCAA) Director-General, Captain Egbert Fields, to commence the process of regulating the use of the unmanned aircraft.

A recently held consultation seminar between GCAA representatives and operators of drones which included contractors, surveyors, and recreational operators, was well attended when it was held at the Umana Yana last Thursday.

The GCAA has so far issued directives on the operation of drones, while it works with stakeholders to create definitive regulations.

In order to get the message of concerned stakeholders across to the agency, Fields suggested to the attendees that they form themselves into an association with one voice.

“It was decided to have the association formed, so that they can relate to the GCAA, rather than constantly having individual persons” in some cases making the same enquiries.

The director-general also related that the authority has noted stakeholders’ concern about the “onerousness” involving whatever process is put in place.

Fields said they requested that a special person or department be designated to handle the concerns of drone operations in the country.

This department, it was noted, would deal with the granting of permits and its application among other services, so as to prevent burdensome or inconvenient waiting to receive requisite service that would allow them to legally operate their drones.

Already, operators are moving toward organising themselves, Fields told the Guyana Chronicle. He said the GCAA has already been approached by one stakeholder, who is in receipt of names and relevant information that might be needed for the creation of a drone operators’ association.

Fields said the GCAA will soon be laying the regulations for drone operations and all comments and suggestions made by stakeholders will be considered.

The current drone operation directive has been issued under the authority of the Civil Aviation Act 2000, Section 6, sub-section 2 (i) and has been in effect since February 27.

UAVs are aircraft that are capable of being flown without a pilot being onboard. It is either automatic or controlled remotely by a pilot located outside the aircraft.

They are used for specialised services such as agriculture, construction, photography, surveying, search and rescue, observation and patrol and aerial advertising, among others.

Among the directives issued by the GCAA are the flying distances for drones, locations prohibited to their use, requirements for operating in certain locations, for example within private domestic spaces and documents required for types of drones within the framework of maintaining security, safety and more recently, privacy.

Persons’ privacy was a major topic when the GCAA officials gave scenarios of how intrusive persons can be using drones. Drones carry cameras that do videoing or photographing, or both.

People’s privacy can easily be invaded by persons prying with UAVs and worst, making whatever private information recorded public.

Operating drones, for example, within the Guyana Defence Force’s military space is a direct security concern. Situations where persons can access and even record information within such sensitive spaces are among concerns the GCAA wants to prevent through regulations.

In developed countries where the use of UAVs are greater, authorities continue to battle with regulating the use of drones as persons still operate within aerodrome traffic zones and crowded spaces, increasing safety risks.

Drones have caused numerous near misses with airplanes and other aircraft in the United States. In other cases, drones have been known to seriously injure persons. In one case, a woman had her chin and forehead slashed when a drone crashed into her face.