Labour Week kicks off on Sunday -unions plan unity rally, parade

WORKERS Day (May 1st 2017) will, once again, be characterised by a united May Day rally and parade in Georgetown, the Guyana Trades Union Congress has said.

“Workers’ day offers us the opportunity for the working-class to assess the prevailing situation, celebrate victories, and to reflect [on] the challenges on the road ahead,” the umbrella union said in a release. It added that the rally will feature addresses by leaders of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (F.I.T.U.G) and the Guyana Trades Union Congress (G.T.U.C), as well as representatives of the Government and the Opposition.

This year’s celebrations will be observed under the Theme: “Organizing – Necessary Pre-requisite In Building A Strong United Trade Union Movement.” The two bodies are of the strong view that unity, strength and solidarity are key and necessary ingredients at this time.

Labour Week will commence on Sunday with a church service at the St James the Less Church, David Street, Kitty, Georgetown. On Sunday afternoon, a wreath-laying and tribute ceremony to pay our homage and respect to the Father of the Trade Union Movement, Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow at the forecourt of the Public Building. That activity will see tributes being led by both the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (F.I.T.U.G.) and Guyana Trades Union Congress (G.T.U.C) and the laying of wreaths at the base of Critchlow’s monument.

The two bodies are pleased “that our observances will be celebrated in unity and togetherness. We hope such developments will augur well for the Guyanese working people, especially in view of the contemporary situation. In the times ahead, our organisations loom forward to greater collaboration and co-operation as we seek to advance and defend the cause of the Guyanese workers,” the GTUC said.