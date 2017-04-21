Woman charged with murder of brother

AN EAST Bank Demerara woman was remanded to prion on Friday bu Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan for the murder of her young brother.

Debbie Hansraj, 25, of Grove, EBD, was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that between April 17 – 18, 2017 at Covent Garden Seadam, EBD she murdered 21-year-old Vishal Hansraj.

The unrepresented woman was remanded until May 8, 2017. According to reports the stabbing stemmed from a heated argument between the siblings after Vishal confronted his sister, who had allegedly wounded their mother.

Reports indicate Vishal had armed himself with a knife and attempted to injure his sister, who in retaliation relieved him of the weapon and used it to stab him twice.

Both of them were reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The injured man was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, after which he was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he succumbed the following day.