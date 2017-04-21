Mother caught allegedly smuggling drugs into prison

A MOTHER of two, accused of smuggling marijuana under her skirt into the Georgetown Prison for her reputed husband, was remanded to prison on Friday.

Parviena Kissoon, 35, of, Laing Avenue, Georgetown appeared before City Magistrate Fabayo Azore, charged with having in her possession 278 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking on April 19, 2017. She pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison until May 12, 2017.

Prosecutor Simon Payne told the court that on the day in question at about 13:05hrs, Kissoon went to the Georgetown Prison to visit her reputed husband, Kevin Singh who is on remand.

Upon entering the visiting area, a prison officer noticed the woman pulled out a black plastic bag from under her shirt and tossed it across the room. She was arrested and the bag was retrieved and found to contain cannabis concealed in three parcels wrapped in brown scotch tape.