Mason allegedly caught with over 6 pounds ‘ganja’

A MASON who was allegedly caught by police with over six pounds of marijuana, was remanded to prison on Friday by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

Raymond Vankanie, 35, Vryheid’s Lust, West Canje, Berbice pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that on April 19, 2017 at New Amsterdam, Berbice he had 3 kilograms 432 grams of cannabis in his possession for the propose of trafficking.

His lawyer, Paul Fung-a-Fat told the court that on the day in question his client had borrowed a friend’s car and did not know the narcotics were inside. However, the Chief Magistrate remanded the father of one until May 8, 2017 and transferred the matter to the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.

According to reports, on April 19, police acted on information received and set up a sting operation in New Amsterdam, Berbice, during which Vankanie was intercepted with over six pounds of marijuana in his car.