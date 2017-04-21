Four Venezuelans held with guns, ammo in T&T

[Trinidad Express] – FOUR VENEZUELANS and a Trinidadian were arrested in connection with a firearms and ammunition find in San Fernando on Thursday.

The five were detained during the police crime exercise along King’s Wharf around 3 p.m. A quantity of marijuana and cocaine was also found, police said.

A team of officers of the San Fernando CID and Southern Division Task Force, along with officers of the Customs and Excise Division searched several shacks, boats and abandoned buildings along the seaside.

Police said beneath the floor of a wooden shack they found two Taurus pistols and six rounds of ammunition. A search at another building also yielded a .357 Magnum revolver.

Police said they also seized a total of 94 grammes of cocaine valued $45,000, and 1.2 kilogrammes of marijuana valued $70,000. No one was held in connection with the illegal drug find.

The suspects were taken to the San Fernando CID where charges of possession of ammunition and possession of firearms were expected to be laid. The exercise consisted of Insp Don Gajadhar, Sgt Morrison, PCs Gordon, Moses, Crawford, Joseph and Khan.