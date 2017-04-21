Fans rally ‘round Beyoncé –after trolls brand her ‘fat’

THE international superstar is expecting twins with husband, Jay Z, but detractors have criticised her appearance.

Beyoncé may be one of the most famous women on this earth, but that doesn’t stop some detractors from slating her appearance at every opportunity.

And now the expectant singer has found her fanbase is loyal to the end, as they’ve been taking down cruel trolls who have branded her “fat”.

In new pictures showing Beyoncé leaving a showbiz party in Hollywood Wednesday night, she looks happy and healthy as she smiles at the awaiting ‘paps’.

Beyoncé was at the Beauty & Essex bar in Hollywood to celebrate the birthday of Lenny Santiago, senior vice-president of Jay Z’s music label, Roc Nation.

She and Jay partied at the exclusive venue, where a bowl of chips goes for £9.50, along with her old Destiny’s Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland.

But when pictures of her leaving in her private car started circulating, some trolls jumped at the chance to slate Bey’s appearance.

Branding her “fat”, “obese” and “swollen”, the tweeters had clearly never encountered a pregnant woman before. But it wasn’t too long before Bey’s Beyhive showed up to put the critics in their place.

It came after Beyoncé’s mum, Tina Knowles, shared a video from her Easter party that showed Beyoncé and Jay sipping tea and relaxing.

The surprisingly intimate footage revealed the two just hanging out and enjoying a quiet moment among friends and family, including Kelly.