A BUSINESSMAN accused of uttering a forged cheque to Toolsie Persaud Limited was released on $75,000 by City Magistrate Fabayo Azore on Friday.

Jerome Singh, 53, denied that on October 21, 2011 at Toolsie Persaud Limited, he uttered to a cashier a cheque in the amount of $667,870 knowing same to be forged.

The court heard that Singh purchased several items from the Hardware store and paid with a forged cheque which later bounced when taken to the bank. The matter was adjourned to May 12, 2017.