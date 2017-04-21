56 months jail for driver who caused passenger’s death

A ROUTE 42 minibus driver was sentenced to 56 months imprisonment on Friday by City Magistrate Judy Latchman for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving.

Travis David, 29, of Caesar Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was found guilty of the charge, which stated that on January 6, 2016 at Little Diamond Public Road, EBD, he drove minibus, BSS 9471 in a manner dangerous to the public causing the death of Lynette Joseph.

The case was prosecuted by Corporal Shawn Gonsalves. The prosecution’s case is that on the day in question, at about 17:45hrs, the bus, which operates between Georgetown and Timehri, was proceeding north along the western carriageway of the Little Diamond Public Road.

It is alleged that as David was about to negotiate a turn, he lost control and skidded about 26 feet before connecting to a lamp post. Joseph, who was sitting in the third seat behind the driver, subsequently succumbed to injuries she sustained as a result of the accident.

The mini-bus was said to be transporting eight persons to Georgetown, including the driver and conductor, when the accident occurred. Joseph, a security guard of National Hardware, died on her way to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

Magistrate Latchman in her ruling explained that based on the evidence before the court, it was established that David was driving at an “extraordinary” rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle. She took into consideration as mitigating factors that David is a father of three and the sole breadwinner of his family.

Subsequent to the sentencing, David’s lawyer gave oral notice of appeal in the matter and requested bail, which was not objected to by the prosecution but denied by Magistrate Latchman.