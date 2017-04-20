Women’s Regional Super50 tournament : Guyana lose opener by five wickets

GUYANA suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Windward Islands in their round one clash in the Women’s Regional Super50 tournament yesterday in St Vincent.

A disciplined bowling effort from the islanders reduced the Guyanese to 131-9 off their allotted 50 overs after they were asked to bat first.

Opener June Ogle put together a fighting 37 from 132 balls, while Shemaine Campbelle (26) and Katana Mentore (16) were the other two batters, who reached double figures.

Akeira Peters was the pick of the bowlers, with 3-23 off eight overs, while Afy Fletcher (2-18), Swayline William (2-32), Qiana Joseph (1-15) and Holly Charles (1-11), were the other successful bowlers.

In reply, Cordel Jack made a composed 41 off 61 balls, while Fletcher added 24 to the winning total. Erva Giddings and Kaysia Shultz picked up two wickets apiece for the Guyanese.

Meanwhile, in other first-round games: Barbados whipped defending champions Trinidad and Tobago by six wickets, while the match between Jamaica and Leeward Islands was abandoned without a ball bowled due to a water-logged outfield.