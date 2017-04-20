Woman charged with attempted murder of boyfriend

A RUBY, East Bank Demerara woman, accused of stabbing her boyfriend during a drunken brawl, was remanded to prison on Thursday by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Cynthia McTaire, 35, was charged with attempted murder and was not required to enter a plea. It is alleged that on April 17, 2017 at 4 Mile Arakaka, North West District, with intent to commit murder, she unlawfully and maliciously wounded Ryan Roberts.

Police Prosecutor, Alwyn Moore said the two are in a relationship and on the day in question, they consumed alcohol during which an argument ensued and McTaire became annoyed. She allegedly broke a beer bottle and stabbed Roberts to his chest. The man collapsed and was air dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Prosecutor Moore further told the court that Roberts remain in a critical condition at the hospital and requested that bail be denied. The Chief Magistrate ruled in the prosecution’s favour and remanded McTaire until May 9, 2017 when the matter will be called at the Mathews Ridge Magistrate’s Court.