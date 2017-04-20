WIST brings the Resurrection to life –for picnickers at the National Park

IN observance of Easter in Guyana, the Worship In Spirit and Truth (WIST) Ministries International hosted their third annual Easter production at the National Park on Monday.

While families picnicked and flew their kites, the WIST dancers treated them to colourful and well-coordinated musical and dance renditions.

It’s now three years since the WIST has been preforming in the Park on Easter Monday, coordinator Cathy Telford told the Guyana Chronicle.

The production is based upon Jesus’s resurrection after being put to death, she said.

It’s an event that Christians the world over celebrate on Easter Sunday, two days after Good Friday, the day of His crucifixion.

WIST Ministries International was started in September 2002 as a Christian dance school, and was inspired by a passage from the Bible, John 4:24, which says: “God is a Spirit, and they that Worship Him must worship Him in Spirit and in Truth”.

Today, WIST consists of a dance school with students ranging in age from four to over 35; a dance company of 15 members; and several partnering singers, poets, actors and musicians.

The group is made up of persons of various Christian denominations and locations across the East Coast, East Bank, West Bank, the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, and West Demerara.