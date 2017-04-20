US$17.5M upgrade for Suddie, West Dem, Bartica hospitals

A recent line of credit approved by the Government of India will enable the modernization of three primary health care facilities in Guyana. About US$17.5 million will be provided for the improvement of Suddie Regional Hospital, the West Demerara Regional Hospital and the Bartica District Hospital, a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

According to the release, under the initiative, Suddie Regional Hospital will receive almost US$8 million for the construction of a new ambulatory and inpatient centre and diagnostic care facility. More than $4.5 million will be used for the same purpose at West Demerara Regional Hospital. Furthermore, the Bartica District Hospital is expected to receive about $3 million for the expansion of the existing building along with the construction of a number of new structures in the compound. The projects are all expected to commence later this year.

According to the release, Director of the Department of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vanessa Dickenson, noted that “the signing of this agreement will pave the way for improving and upgrading the delivery of healthcare services in Guyana”.

Diplomatic relations between Guyana and India were established on May 26, 1966. Since then, the bilateral relationship has been of mutual benefit including through the provision of official development assistance from the Government of India and of political support from Guyana. The two countries are also cooperating in the areas of renewable energy technology, agriculture, health and education, among others.

Presently, ongoing projects in Guyana include the acquisition of an ocean going ferry to service Region One (Barima/Waini) as well the development of the Centre of Excellence in Information Technology on the Turkeyen campus of the University of Guyana.