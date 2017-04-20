‘Unruly’ killed in Mc Doom crash

A FATHER of two was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital on Wednesday after the motorcycle he was riding, crashed into a parked vehicle on the Mc Doom Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

Dead is Troy Cordwell, 40, known as “Unruly” and “Silverado” of Durban and Louisa Row, Georgetown. Residents descried him as a jovial person, who worked at Vishal’s Auto Store on Sheriff Street, Georgetown.

A police report noted that Cordwell was proceeding north along the western carriageway on his motorcycle, CD 3069, allegedly at a fast rate at approximately 01:00hrs, in the vicinity of Pestex Environmental Solutions, when he lost control and crashed into motor vehicle, GSS 1066, which was parked on the said western carriageway. The body is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.