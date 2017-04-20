Teaching them young –to channel their positive energy

FACILITATOR of the Linden karate programme, Maqsood Mansoor is on a mission to bring extracurricular activities to the mining town; something that parents have always complained was lacking.

Just recently, Mansoor completed his black belt training, and being a beneficiary of the many positives to be derived from practising karate, he wants to pass it on to the youths in Linden and has been doing so for the past three years.

“I’m promoting it,” he said, “because, once youths are involved, it can help them to stay away from the crime and other wrongdoings, because it is energy…

“If you channel it properly, it can be used in a positive way, ‘cause if you don’t guide them, they can go astray; they can get involved in crime, drugs, and other wrongdoings.”

KARATE IS SAFE

And the feedback has been good, he said, but there is this fear among some parents that their children may get hurt or become aggressive.

Contrary to this belief, however, the karate promoter said that the students are actually taught not to hit or be violent. “It is very beneficial for their health and mind,” he said, adding:

“The kids will do better in their studies as well, because once you are healthy, you are better focused; it will be beneficial in all aspects, so parents should get their kids involved in this sports.”

Prior to practising karate, Mansoor revealed that he was often sick, but after becoming involved in the sport, not only has his health improved but his focus as well.

The monthly cost is $3000 per month, and classes are held once a week at the Senior Supervisor’s Club in Mackenzie.

According to the Japan Karate Association, karate is a Japanese martial art; its physical aspects seek the development of defensive and counter-attacking body movements.

The themes of traditional karate training are fighting and self-defence, though its mental and moral aspects target the overall improvement of the individual.

This is facilitated by the discipline and persistent effort required in training. If karate had to be described in only one sentence, then the most suitable one may arguably be, “You never attack first in karate.”

This is a maxim of Gichin Funakoshi, the Okinawan who brought karate to mainland Japan in 1922, and who is accepted as the father of modern karate.