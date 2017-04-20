Several newcomers in CMRA team to Jamaica

SEVERAL newcomers have indicated their interest to represent team Guyana for the first leg of the Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Association (CMRA) 2017 championship, billed for Jamwest Jamaica.

Group two drivers Daniel Deokie, Azad Hassan and Nasrudeen Mohammed are some of the new faces expected to take the Caribbean by storm when the first leg gets going May 18-21.

They are expected to provide a stiff challenge against their Trinidadian counterparts as well as defending champion, Barbadian Mark Thompson.

The hosts, on the other hand, will depend on Sebastian Rae to defend home turf.

On the Group three front, Danny Persaud is expected to lead the charge of the Guyanese, with one of the stronger showings in recent year expected this time around.

He will be supported by Nazim Gafoor, Rameez Mohammed and Motilall Deodass. Dowalu Harper is the lone newcomer in this division.

Persaud, Mohammed and Gafoor are also expected in Group four division to take on the likes of Peter ‘Zoom Zoom’ Rae among others.

On the Superstock front, Stephen Vieira leads the charge with Kevin Persaud expected to make the journey as well, while team Mohammed’s Enterprise and John Bennett are the two newcomers on the train.

The vehicles are expected to load for Jamaica on May 4.

Trinidad are the defending Country Champions.