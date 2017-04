The Guyana Police has announced that ranks will be involved in several exercises under “Operation Assurance 11” on Friday, April 21 between 0800h. – 1800hrs.

A release from the Force noted that the exercises will be conducted on the East Coast, West Coast and East Bank of Demerara. There will be movements of police personnel and pyrotechnics will be used which will result in periodical loud explosions. Members of the public are asked not to be alarmed during the period of the operations.