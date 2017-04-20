No letting up, says Crandon … Uncapped Adams included in 13-man squad

GUYANA Jaguars head coach Esaun Crandon, after the crowning of the Regional four-day champions for a third straight year on Monday, says there is no room for complacency heading into today’s start in the final round of West Indies Cricket Board’s Professional Cricket League (PCL) Four-day game against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The Jaguars crushed the Windward Islands Volcanoes by an innings and 122 runs in the ninth round and moved to an unassailable 131.4 points.

Speaking with Chronicle Sport yesterday, Crandon indicated that the hosts will play tough cricket, with the aim to end the season on a winning note.

“Definitely there is no room for complacency. We will come hard at them (Windward Islands Volcanoes); we will play tough cricket as usual, with the aim to end the season on a winning note,” Crandon pointed out.

He added, “We will be looking again to exploit the home conditions to our advantage, something we have done really well in the past. Having said that, it’s another opportunity for a couple of guys.”

Left-arm orthodox spinner Anthony Adams earned his maiden First Class call-up, while pacer Keon Joseph and all-rounder Raymon Reifer returned to the squad after representing the West Indies Cricket Board’s President’s XI against the touring Pakistan team in a three-day match in Jamaica.

Omitted from the last match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes which the Jaguars won inside three days are: Sherfane Rutherford, Clinton Pestano and Romario Shepherd.

The Guyana Jaguars squad reads: Assad Fudadin, Rajendra Chandrika, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Leon Johnson, Bhaskar Yadram, Keemo Paul, Anthony Bramble, Raymon Reifer, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Keon Joseph, Steven Jacobs and Anthony Adams.

Leeward Islands Hurricanes squad reads: Montcin Hodge (captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Elvin Berridge, Jason Campbell, Kacey Carty, Jaeel Clarke, Chesney Hughes, Jeremiah Louis, Jermaine Otto, Sherwyn Peters, Akeem Saunders, Jacques Taylor and Gavin Tonge.