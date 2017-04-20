National U-15 squad for encampment period

WITH the GCB/Igloo Ice-cream Under-17 Inter-County tournament set to bowl off on Tuesday, the local governing body for the sport has invited the national Under-15 20-man squad for an encampment period, commencing tomorrow.

The players shortlisted are asked to be at the Chetram Singh Centre of Excellence (GCB) Hostel in La Bonne Intention from 16:00hrs, with their original birth certificate or a valid passport.

The squad will participate in the Under-17 Inter-County tournament, which will be used as part of their preparation for the upcoming WICB Regional Under-15 tournament, billed for July 24 to August 3 in Barbados.

The national Under-15 20-man squad reads: Shoaib Shaw, Ricardo Ramdeholl, Daniel Dharamdat, Marvan Prashad, Sheldon Charles, Andre Seepersaud, Saif Omai, Mark Ramanand, Akash Heerlall, Gaurav Ramesh, Shamar Yearwood, Romel Retemiah, Devendra Kamraj, Trevor Charles, Anthony Williams, Movindra Dindyal, Chanderpaul Ramjat, Abdul Ramsammy, Ranaldo Monamed and Daniel Mootoo.