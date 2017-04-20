National Sports Awardees to be named tonight

TONIGHT at the Pegasus Hotel the nation’s top sports men and women, along with sports personalities and journalists, will be honoured for their outstanding work in 2016, when the National Sports Commission (NSC) hosts its National Sports Awards.

There will be a total of 21 categories of awards on the night. Below are the categories and nominees.

Senior Sportswoman: Shemaine Campbelle, Brenessa Thompson, Chelsea Edghill and Ashley Khalil.

Senior Sportsman: Kerwin Clarke, Selvon Bruce Whatley, Emmerson Campbell, Devon Davis, Caerus Cipriani, Yannick Grimes, Troy Doris, Matthew Vieira, Kevin Douglas, Jason Barker, Anthony Downes, Narayan Ramdhani, Kristian Jeffrey and Shimron Hetmyer.

Most Improved Association: Guyana Sports Shooting Federation, Athletics Association of Guyana, GABA, Guyana Tennis Association, Basketball Federation, Guyana Darts Association, Guyana Table Tennis Association, Junior B/Ball and GBF.

Sport Association: Guyana Cricket Board, Guyana Sports Shooting Federation, Guyana Table Tennis Association, Guyana Rugby Football Union, Guyana Darts Association, Guyana Squash Association, Guyana Amateur Swimming Association and Youth Football.

Female Sport Personality: Noshavyah King, Vidushi Persaud- McKinnon, Dr Karen Pilgrim, Grace McCalman, Lavern Fraser Thomas, Leona Kyte, Ajuli Beharry-Strand.

Male Sport Personality: Kevon Bess, Peter Green, Gokarn Ramdhani, Steve Ninvalle, Ramesh Sunich, Hugh Ross.

Male Coach: Rayon Griffith, Nicholas Hing, Johnny Gravesande, Linden Johnson, Leyland Leacock, Sebert Blake, Kenneth Grant, Carl Ince, Lugard Mohan.

Female Coach: Yolanda Persaud, Tiffany Solomon, Shelly Daly-Ramdyhan, Ann Gordon.

Male Sport Official: Ryan McKinnon, Godfrey Munroe, Nigel Hinds, Gokarn Ramdhani.

Female Sport Official: Savitri Persaud, Leona Kyte, Vidushi Persaud- McKinnon, Faye Joseph, Petal Adams.

Junior Sportswoman: Plaffiana Millington, Chantoba Bright, Priyanna Ramdhani, Nevaeh Clarkson, Amy Grant, Larissa Wiltshire, Josha Buchanan.

Junior Sportsman: Bhaskar Yadram, Kaysan Ninvalle, Daniel Wlliams, Matthew Vieira, Narayan Ramdhani, Hemraj Rasaul, Shomari Wiltshire, Jonathon Mangra.

Sportsman (Pwds): Walter Grant-Stuart, Ulric Branche, Kevin Douglas, Calvin Thomas.

Sport Journalist (Print): Rawle Welch, Emmerson Campbell, Claude David, Tamica Garnett, Delvon McEwan, Michael Benjamin, Sean Devers, Duncan Saul.

Sport Journalist (Non-Print): Avenash Ramzan, Edwin Seeraj, Travis Hopkinson, Eric Collymore, Treiston Joseph.

Sport Journalist (Online): Avenash Ramzan, Treiston Joseph, Orin Davidson, Rawle Toney, Esan Griffith.

Sport Photographer: Orlando Charles, Delano Williams, Esan Griffith, Sean Devers.

Sport Team: Guyana Jaguars, Rugby Sevens, Guyana Badminton, GABA, GBA Caribbean Championship, GRFU Male National Team, GRFU, Under-16 B/Ball Boys.

Corporate Sponsor (Large): Scotiabank, NEW GPC Inc., Digicel, Banks DIH Limited, Continental Group of Companies, GBTI, Bounty Farm, P&P Insurance, Demerara Distillers Limited, Beharry Group of Companies, Ansa McAl Trading, John Fernandes Limited.

Corporate Sponsor (Small): Hand-in-Hand, Fitness Express, El Dorado Trading, Sterling Products Limited, Bounty Farm, Trophy Stall, Trustee Pawn Shop, P&P Insurance, Banks DIH Limited, E-Networks, STL Electrical Agency, Star Party Rentals.