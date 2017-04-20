Mocha man accused of sexually assaulting minor

A Mocha, East Bank Demerara man charged with having sexual activity with a minor, was released on $100,000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Thursday.

Gladwin Welch, 54, was unrepresented when the matter was heard in-camera at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court. He pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that between December 1, 2016 and December 24, 2016 at New Settlement, Mocha he engaged in sexual activity with a 9-year-old girl. The matter was adjourned to April 27, 2017.

According to reports, the young lady was sent to the man’s home to collect ‘Eddo leaf’ when he called her to his bedroom and ordered that she show him her private parts. She compiled and he allegedly sexually assaulted her.