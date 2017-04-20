Inquest ordered into Tuschen fatal accident 

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has ordered an inquest into the death of four-year-old Ramkarran Mohan who was struck down on the Tuschen Housing Scheme Main Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Police submitted the file at the DPP’s Chambers on March 27 for legal advice. Reports indicate that the advice was given based on the conflicting evidence that was submitted.

On March 14, at approximately 11: 30hrs, Ram and his seven-year-old brother, Komal, were accompanied by their uncle, Michael Plass, to a shop obliquely opposite their Lot 1088, Tuschen residence, to purchase a ball to play cricket when he was struck by a silver-coloured Toyota Premio bearing the number plate PVV 5084.

The car was driven by a woman identified as Grace Alves, from the same area. According to Ram’s grandmother, Bibi Khan, they were waiting to cross the road and the boy was holding onto his uncle’s hand when the car turned from the corner and “hooked” him out of the uncle’s hand, dragging him several feet away before coming to a halt.

The toddler was rushed to the Leonora Diagnostic Centre and was subsequently transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he succumbed a few hours later.

When contacted Thursday Khan said “I would like the relevant authorities to do a better investigation because we want justice, the lady that drive the vehicle has been behaving pompous and presumptuous picking trouble with our family since there was no charges laid against her, bragging that her father is a senior police.”